December 21, 2019, Gaza City, The Gaza Strip, Palestine: A Palestinian farmer fills a box with strawberries harvested at a farm in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip..The Gaza farmers hope to export 1,100 tons of strawberries to Europe, Israel, West Bank through a partly eased Israeli blockade at Gaza borders. (Credit Image: © Mahmoud Issa/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire)