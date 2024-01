January 5, 2024, St. Petersburg, Russia: Children walk along the frozen Neva River in St. Petersburg during abnormal frosts. St. Petersburg has broken its daily temperature record since 1950. In St. Petersburg, the air temperature dropped to minus 25 degrees, in some places to minus 30, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement. (Credit Image: © Artem Priakhin/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire)