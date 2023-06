June 9, 2023, Orikhiv, Zaporijia ; ? Zaporijia Oblast , Ukraine: Bradley tank of a mechanised unit waiting to go to the front. The town of Orikhiv has been on the front line for 16 months, serving as a base for the main axis of the Ukrainian offensive on the southern front.,Image: 782786967, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: * Belgium, France and Russian Rights OUT *, Model Release: no