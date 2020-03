epa08291554 Tourists walk near the entrance to the closed-down Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 13 March 2020. The Dutch government has mandated the closure of all museums ? which constitute one of the country's main touristic attractions ? and banned gatherings of more than 100 people, including sports events, university lectures and concerts, due to the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/BART MAAT