FILE - Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on Education on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Washington. The university presidents called before last week’s congressional hearing on antisemitism had more in common than strife on their campuses: The leaders of the University of Pennsylvania, Harvard and MIT were all women who were relatively new in their positions.,Image: 828734640, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. FILE PHOTO, Model Release: no