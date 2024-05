NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - APRIL 30: New York Police Department officers enter the Columbia University building and detain pro-Palestinian demonstrators as they had barricaded themselves to iconic Hamilton Hall building in New York, United States on April 30, 2024. The building was cleared of demonstrators about two hours after the operation began, and over 100 people were taken into custody, according to multiple reports. Selcuk Acar / Anadolu/ABACAPRESS.COM,Image: 869293764, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no