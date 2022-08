epa09954546 A Ukrainian soldier (L) salutes during the funeral ceremony for Ukrainian serviceman Denys Antypov, a former professor of the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, outside the St. Nicholas church in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 18 May 2022. The Ukrainian serviceman was killed in a battle in eastern Ukraine. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February resulting in fighting and destruction in the country and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions on Russia by Western countries. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK