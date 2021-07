epa09343565 (FILE) Former Bosnian president Alija Izetbegovic (L) followed by his bodyguard Osman Mehmedagic (R) gets into a vehicle after meeting Croatian President Stjepan Mesic in Sarajevo, 17 June 2002 (reissued 14 July 2021). Osman Mehmedagic, the director of Intelligence ? Security Agency of Bosnia and Herzegovina (OSA), has been taken for questioning by the police on 14 July after the Prosecutor's office charged him for corruption. EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR