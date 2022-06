Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gestures while speaking on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, June 16, 2022.,Image: 700334480, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. POOL PHOTO, Model Release: no, Pictured: Sergey Lavrov, Credit line: Profimedia