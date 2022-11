256 de perechi de pantofi lăsați în urmă. Imaginile care arată amploarea tragediei de Halloween din Seul

Shoes are seen among a huge collection items found in Itaewon following South Korea’s deadliest crowd surge, at a temporary lost and found center at a gym in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Police have assembled the crumpled tennis shoes, loafers and Chuck Taylors, part of 1.5 tons of personal objects left by victims and survivors of the tragedy, in hopes that the owners, or their friends and family, will retrieve them.,Image: 734531532, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required., Model Release: no, Pictured: Lee Jin