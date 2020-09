epa08667970 Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi speaks to the media as he leaves San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, 14 September 2020. Silvio Berlusconi said suffering from COVID-19 was 'the most dangerous ordeal of my life', as he was discharged from Milan's San Raffaele hospital on 14 September. Berlusconi was hospitalized on 04 September with COVID-related bilateral pneumonia. EPA-EFE/MATTEO CORNER