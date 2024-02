Palestinian construction worker Ibrahim al-Qiq walks through an unfinished school building, due to lack of funds, in the town of Kharas, north of Hebron in the occupied West Bank on December 6, 2023. With most of the town's residents depending on jobs in Israel that are no longer available since Hamas' October 7th attack, economic growth prospects in the area are in a free fall. 'Israel-Palestinians-conflict-WestBank-economy' by Majeda EL-BATSH. Profimedia Images