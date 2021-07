epa09095241 Japanese torchbearer Azusa Iwashimizu (C), a member of Japan women's national football team, arrives at a torch kiss point to pass on the flame during the torch relay grand start outside J-Village National Training Centre in Naraha, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, 25 March 2021. The postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are scheduled to start on 23 July 2021 and some 10,000 torchbearers will run across the country along a 121-day journey. EPA-EFE/PHILIP FONG / POOL