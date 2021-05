epa09099943 Maryland Governor Larry Hogan speaks to the media after visiting a free COVID vaccination clinic at The Arc Prince George's County, which serves people with disabilities and their families, in Largo, Maryland, USA, 26 March 2021. Hogan announced that Maryland, which has lagged behind other states in vaccine distribution, administered 60,000 shots in a day for the first time. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO