A Spanish policeman stands next to Ukraine's embassy in Madrid on December 2, 2022. A number of Ukrainian diplomatic missions in the European Union have received packages containing animal eyes in what Kyiv described on December 2, 2022 as a "well-planned campaign of terror". The Ukrainian foreign ministry announcement came after a security guard at the embassy in Madrid was lightly injured on November 30, 2022 opening a letter bomb addressed to the ambassador through the mail, prompting Kyiv to boost security at its missions.