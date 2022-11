In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, Russian troops attend a combat training at a Belarusian military firing range. Authorities in Belarus approved the creation of two joint troop training centers with Moscow on the territory of the east European country, which borders Ukraine.,Image: 736975373, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. Handout - Government Produced AP PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS PUBLICLY DISTRIBUTED HANDOUT PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY MANDATORY CREDIT., Model Release: no