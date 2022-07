epa03133219 Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (2-R) and Russia's rap singer Timati (R) show V 'victory' sign as they pose for a picture for Russia's actor Mikhail Galustyan (L) during Putin's meeting with his most active supporters in the presidential election campaign in Moscow, Russia 05 March 2012. Reports state that Vladimir Putin overwhelmingly has won the 04 March presidential elections with more than 63 per cent of the votes cast . EPA/ALEXEY DRUGINYN / RIA NOVOSTI / GOVERNMENT PRESS SERVICE POOL MANDATORY CREDIT