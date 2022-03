epa09807356 Russian people walks in front of in the window of Apple Official Store re:Store in Moscow, Russia, 07 March 2022. As the result of sanctions imposed by the West on Russia, a number of brands Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Prada, Gucci, Apple, MasterCard, Visa and others, have announced the suspension or limitation of their business in Russia. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV