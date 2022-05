March 6, 2022, New York, USA: (NEW) Zara is closing all its 502 stores in Russia over Ukraine Invasion. March 6, 2022, New York, USA: The Spanish fashion retailer Inditex SA, the owner of Zara, Apple, Microsoft, Paypal and Samsung, suspend business in Russia over Ukraine invasion. Zara’s 502 stores in Russia are to close on Sunday (06) because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Other companies like IKEA, H&M, Boohoo, Rolls Royce, Burberry, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), General Motors, Aston Martin, Netflix have already stopped or paused operations in Russia.,Image: 666711279, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia