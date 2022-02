epa09789540 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) and European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell (R) give a joint press statement on further measures to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, 27 February 2022. Von der Leyen announced the EU will shut down its airspace to Russian planes, ban Russian state media outlets RT and Sputnik, and buy and send weapons to Ukraine. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ / POOL