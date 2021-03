epa08791564 A man wearing a protective face mask lights candle as people visit the graves of their relatives on All Saints' Day at the Olsany Cemetery in Prague, Czech Republic, 01 November 2020. People on All Saints' Day and All Souls Day on 02 November pay respect to deceased relatives and to lay flowers, maintain their graves and light candles. The Czech Republic recorded a rise in the COVID-19 disease resulting in the government to impose a series of new further restrictive measures. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK