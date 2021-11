ANKARA, TURKEY - OCTOBER 08: Adem Ucar, who is among the masters who make ocular prosthesis is seen at his workplace in Ankara, Turkey on October 08, 2021. In his workshop, dozens of prosthetic eyes, eye molds, silicones, paints and the tools he uses while making prostheses draw attention. Ali Balikci / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM