epa08491518 A sign hangs on an old wall fencing a colonial-era prison, now turned to a park, on Broad street in central Lagos, Nigeria, 17 June 2020. Many Nigerians, including far-left intellectuals, are asking the government to revisit the significance of statues of indigenous slaveowners erected in public spaces, following the wave of protests and toppling of the statues of notable slave traders across Europe and the United States. Protests and topping of statues of notable slave traders during the 16th century trans-Atlantic trade surged in the past weeks across Europe and the US in the wake of George Floyd's death and the call for the removal of confederate monuments in the US, considered by many as symbols of oppression and racism. EPA-EFE/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET