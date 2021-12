epa07161147 Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat interacts with journalists during a conclave 'Samman Samaroh' (felicitation ceremony) year 2018 for the disabled Indian army soldiers in line of duty, at Mamun Military Station in Pathankot, India, 12 November 2018. As part of the 'Year of Disabled Soldier in Line of Duty', Army Chief General Bipin Rawat inaugurated a two days 'Samman Samaroh' at Mamun Military Station in Punjab's Pathankot. Over 500 serving and retired disabled soldiers of Indian Army residing in North India were present on the occasion. The army chief reiterated the commitment of Indian Army towards rehabilitation and welfare of disabled soldiers and their families. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH