Un profesor în vaccinologie din Africa de Sud explică unde greșesc autoritățile în lupta cu varianta Omicron și ce măsuri ar trebui luate

epa09612218 A Soweto resident walks in front of an informative graffiti art work educating local Soweto residents about the dangers of the coronavirus, Johannesburg, South Africa, 30 November 2021. South Africa's government is considering mandatory vaccinations for all citizens as it tries to educate and vaccinated its population after the new Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, was detected. Several countries banned travel with Southern African countries including South Africa due to the Omicron variant. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK