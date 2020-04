epaselect epa08362961 World War II veteran Ermando Armelino Piveta, 99, is discharged after overcoming COVID-19 at the Armed Forces Hospital (HFA), in Brasilia, Brazil, 14 April 2020. The veteran arrived at the HFA on 06 April and was hospitalized for 8 days in the 'COVID room' of the hospital, reserved for positive cases of the disease. EPA-EFE/Joédson Alves