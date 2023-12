8293417 11.10.2022 The tanker is under loading at the the Sheskharis transshipment complex, part of Chernomortransneft JSC, a subsidiary of Transneft PJSC, in Novorossiysk, Russia. This is one of the largest oil loading complexes for the transshipment of oil and petroleum products in the south of Russia. Vitaly Timkiv / Sputnik