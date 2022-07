Ce este virusul Marburg, care a ucis două persoane în Africa. Țara care a confirmat primele infectări și avertismentul OMS

epa03555223 A virologist works in the new high security laboratory (Biosafety level 4) during a photo session at the Bernhard Nocht Institute for Tropical Medicine (BNI) in Hamburg, Germany, 25 January 2013. The new laboratory will contribute to the institute's reasearch on tropical diseases, including dangerous diseases such as Lassa fever, Marburg virus, Ebola fever and Leishmaniasis. EPA/CHRISTIAN CHARISIUS