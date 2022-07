epa10027731 People eat at a former McDonald's restaurant during reopening under the new brand Vkusno I Tochka, in St. Petersburg, Russia, 22 June 2022. On 14 March 2022, due to events in Ukraine, McDonald's Corporation ceased its operations in Russia. In May after announcement of the plans to exit the Russian market, the company sold its Russian business to Russian businessman, McDonald's franchisee partner, Alexander Govor, who will continue to develop a fast-food chain under the new brand. The first 14 outlets open in St. Petersburg and Leningrad region on 22 June. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV