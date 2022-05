25.05.2022 The bulk carrier Tzarevna is moored at the seaport of Mariupol in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Mariupol, Donetsk People's Republic. Russian engineers cleared the port in Mariupol, experts of the Black Sea Fleet transported a Ukrainian border patrol ship flooded on the approaches to the port. As a result, five foreign ships were able to go to sea.,Image: 694411438, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Editors' note: THIS IMAGE IS PROVIDED BY RUSSIAN STATE-OWNED AGENCY SPUTNIK., Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia