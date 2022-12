Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an informal summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in St. Petersburg, Russia, 26 December 2022. An informal meeting of the leaders of the CIS countries will be held on December 26-27 at the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Library in St. Petersburg. It is attended by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. According to Vladimir Putin, cooperation between the CIS countries is proceeding successfully, by the end of the year the trade turnover should reach 100 billion USD. EPA-EFE/ALEXEI DANICHEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT