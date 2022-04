Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) speaks as Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (L) and Roscosmos State Space Corporation Director General Dmitry Rogozin (C) look on at the Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Tsiolkovsky, some 180 km north of Blagoveschensk, in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, 12 April 2022. EPA-EFE/EVGENY BIYATOV / KREMLIN POOL / SPUTNIK MANDATORY CREDIT