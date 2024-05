VAN, TURKIYE - MAY 08: Eagle is seen among foliage as it is housed at the Wild Animal Protection and Rehabilitation Center, becoming a 'health base' for wild birds with both treatment and care services, in Van, Turkiye on May 08, 2024. Established 12 years ago on the campus of Van Yuzuncu Yil University, the center cares for wild animals, mostly birds, which are targeted by hunters or exhausted due to various diseases and malnutrition. Ozkan Bilgin / Anadolu/ABACAPRESS.COM