epa07888093 A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Kim Jong-Un (L), chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), visiting the lodging quarters of Xi Jinping (R), general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and president of the People's Republic of China, hosting a luncheon for Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan, in Pyongyang, North Korea, 21 June 2019, while president Xi was on a state visit to North Korea. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY