MUMBAI, INDIA - MAY 14: A view of the fuel station as India National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and citizens look for survivors during a rescue operation at the site where an advertisement hoarding collapsed on a fuel station after a dust storm in Mumbai on May 14, 2024. The death toll from the collapse of a massive billboard in India's financial capital Mumbai has risen to 14, officials said Tuesday. The billboard, located next to a busy road in the Chheda Nagar area of the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar, collapsed Monday evening due to a rainstorm accompanied by strong winds, according to initial updates released by Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.