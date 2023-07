24.06.2023 Police cars are seen in a street as fighters of the Wagner Group private military company the area of the Southern Military District headquarters and the nearby territory in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. Earlier in the day, the Belarusian presidential office said that the head of the military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, accepted Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's proposal to stop the movement of Wagner troops in Russia and take further steps to de-escalate the situation. Prigozhin later confirmed the information, saying that Wagner troops were returning back to their field camps.,Image: 785209823, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Editors' note: THIS IMAGE IS PROVIDED BY RUSSIAN STATE-OWNED AGENCY SPUTNIK., Model Release: no