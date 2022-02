epa09750316 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) attends an exercises near the Kalanchak village of Skadovsk district of Kherson area, South Ukraine, 12 February 2022 amid escalation on the Ukraine-Russian border. The special tactical training exercises for timely and effective response to situation with destabilizing factors were conducted in Kherson region, which are located critically close to the administrative border with Crimea peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014. More than thousand law enforcement officers (police, National Guard, State Emergency Service, Border Guard service, State migration Service and so on) special equipment, including a helicopter group were involved in the exercises. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK