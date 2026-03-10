Când sunt premiile Oscar 2026 și cine le transmite în România. Lista completă a nominalizaților

Cine transmite în România, premiile Oscar 2026

Ceremonia Oscarurilor din acest an va fi prezentată de Conan O’Brien pentru al doilea an consecutiv.Fiecare categorie are câte cinci nominalizați, cu excepția categoriei Cel mai bun film, care include 10 titluri. Gala Premiilor Oscar 2026 va fi transmisă live pe Voyo în noaptea de 15 spre 16 martie, de la ora 1.00, ora locală în România.

VEZI GALERIA FOTO VEZIFOTO POZA 1 / 2

Înaintea marelui show, telespectatorii pot urmări ediția specială „Studio Oscars 2026”, duminică, 15 martie, de la ora 21:00, pe VOYO. Amalia Enache, Irina Margareta Nistor și Domnica Cârciumaru vor analiza nominalizările.

Lista Nominalizărilor la Premiile Oscar 2026

Mai jos găsiți lista completă a nominalizaților din 2026.

Cel mai bun film

„Bugonia”

„F1”

„Frankenstein”

„Hamnet”

„Marty Supreme”

„One Battle After Another”

„The Secret Agent”

„Sentimental Value”

„Sinners”

„Train Dreams”

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar

Elle Fanning, „Sentimental Value”

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, „Sentimental Value”

Amy Madigan, „Weapons”

Wunmi Mosaku, „Sinners”

Teyana Taylor, „One Battle After Another”

Cel mai bun actor

Timothée Chalamet, „Marty Supreme”

Leonardo DiCaprio, „One Battle After Another”

Ethan Hawke, „Blue Moon”

Michael B. Jordan, „Sinners”

Wagner Moura, „The Secret Agent”

Cea mai bună actriță

Jessie Buckley, „Hamnet”

Rose Byrne, „If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Kate Hudson, „Song Sung Blue”

Renate Reinsve, „Sentimental Value”

Emma Stone, „Bugonia”

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar

Benicio Del Toro, „One Battle After Another”

Jacob Elordi, „Frankenstein”

Delroy Lindo, „Sinners”

Sean Penn, „One Battle After Another”

Stellan Skarsgård, „Sentimental Value”

Cel mai bun regizor

Chloé Zhao, „Hamnet”

Josh Safdie, „Marty Supreme”

Paul Thomas Anderson, „One Battle After Another”

Joachim Trier, „Sentimental Value”

Ryan Coogler, „Sinners”

Cel mai bun machiaj și coafură

„Frankenstein”

„Kokuho”

„Sinners”

„The Smashing Machine”

„The Ugly Stepsister”

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră originală

„Bugonia” — Jerskin Fendrix

„Frankenstein” — Alexandre Desplat

„Hamnet” — Max Richter

„One Battle After Another” — Jonny Greenwood

„Sinners” — Ludwig Göransson

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live action

„Butcher’s Stain”

„Jane Austen’s Period Drama”

„A Friend of Dorothy”

„The Singers”

„Two People Exchanging Saliva”

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

„Bugonia” — Will Tracy

„Frankenstein” — Guillermo Del Toro

„Hamnet” — Maggie O’Farrell și Chloé Zhao

„One Battle After Another” — Paul Thomas Anderson

„Train Dreams” — Clint Bentley și Greg Kwedar

Cel mai bun scenariu original

„Blue Moon” — Robert Kaplow

„It Was Just an Accident” — Jafar Panahi

„Marty Supreme” — Ronald Bronstein și Josh Safdie

„Sentimental Value” — Joachim Trier și Eskil Vogt

„Sinners” — Ryan Coogler

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat

„Butterfly”

„Forevergreen”

„The Girl Who Cried Pearls”

„Retirement Plan”

„The Three Sisters”

Cel mai bun casting

„Hamnet” — Nina Gold

„Marty Supreme” — Jennifer Venditti

„One Battle After Another” — Cassandra Kulukundis

„The Secret Agent” — Gabriel Domingues

„Sinners” — Francine Maisler

Cel mai bun cântec original

„Dear Me” din „Diane Warren: Relentless”

„Golden” din „KPop Demon Hunters”

„I Lied to You” din „Sinners”

„Sweet Dreams of Joy” din „Viva Verdi!”

„Train Dreams” din „Train Dreams”

Cel mai bun documentar

„The Alabama Solution”

„Come See Me in the Good Light”

„Cutting Through Rocks”

„Mr. Nobody Against Putin”

„The Perfect Neighbor”

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar

„All the Empty Rooms”

„Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud”

„Children No More: ‘Were and Are Gone'”

„The Devil is Busy”

„Perfectly a Strangeness”

Cel mai bun film internațional

Brazilia — „The Secret Agent”

Franța — „It Was Just an Accident”

Norvegia — „Sentimental Value”

Spania — „Sirât”

Tunisia — „The Voice of Hind Rajab”

Cel mai bun film animat

„Arco”

„Elio”

„KPop Demon Hunters”

„Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”

„Zootopia 2”

Cel mai bun design de producție

„Frankenstein”

„Hamnet”

„Marty Supreme”

„One Battle After Another”

„Sinners”

Cel mai bun montaj

„F1” — Stephen Mirrione

„Marty Supreme” — Ronald Bronstein și Josh Safdie

„One Battle After Another” — Andy Jurgensen

„Sentimental Value” — Olivier Bugge Coutté

„Sinners” — Michael P. Shawver

Cel mai bun sunet

„F1”

„Frankenstein”

„One Battle After Another”

„Sinners”

„Sirât”

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale

„Avatar: Fire and Ash”

„F1”

„Jurassic World Rebirth”

„The Lost Bus”

„Sinners”

Cea mai bună imagine (cinematografie)

„Frankenstein”

„Marty Supreme”

„One Battle After Another”

„Sinners”

„Train Dreams”

Cele mai bune costume

„Avatar: Fire and Ash” — Deborah L. Scott

„Frankenstein” — Kate Hawley

„Hamnet” — Malgosia Turzanska

„Marty Supreme” — Miyako Bellizzi

„Sinners” — Ruth E. Carter

Abonați-vă la ȘTIRILE ZILEI pentru a fi la curent cu cele mai noi informații. ABONEAZĂ-TE