❤️The weather this weekend in Australia was amazing for my new house warming celebration. I dont drink alcohol so this is the closest I got to holding a beer with the lid on lol.A topic was spoken about a lot and that is about online bullying as I am a target most days .Fortunately I have built up a resilience to it but some are not so fortunate and have taken their own lives. I stand behind and am happy to be part of an organisation called icaniwill.org.au @icaniwillaustralia . Its an organisation working with influencers talking inclusion against online bullying for youth suicide prevention throughout Australia and USA. Words do hurt people especially negative, personal attacks and there are laws in place , so watch out Trolls! Recently Tammy Hembrow @tammyhembrow had an article written about her in the Dailymail regarding online bullying . I stand behind Tammy on this important issue in this ever changing world, our youth are so important to us and having laws to protect anyone from bad online behaviour is a must , as it goes a long way in preventative measures to protect fragile people. I noticed a bunch of negative comments from a lot of people towards Tammy in the recent news article, the very antithesis of what Tammy is standing for , online bullying, shame on those people. A very sad portrayal of human nature. These same trolls attack a lot of people in the public eye and you can see them in the comments section of online news media , ripping people apart about their features and body image, with vicious and defaming comments. I think people need to be educated that laws are now in place and we social media influencers are watching you so be careful. Your words can lead to a suicide. Share your acts of kindness , kindness is easy and simple to practice everyday. Australias first conviction of an internet ”troll”should be a warning that there are laws that exist to counter bad online behaviour . The Commonwealth Criminal Code Act (the Criminal Code) Part 10 .6 can be used to prosecute individuals who are ”trolls” . ”Think before you act, if you believe your words are going to hurt someone then think twice. It may cost a life. Gina Stewart❤️

A post shared by Maxim Hot 100 Model. W.H.G (@ginastewartofficial) on May 7, 2019 at 6:43am PDT