După concertul lui Putin de pe stadion au fost luate la vizionat fețele celor care nu s-au bucurat. „Căutările active la televizor au pornit deja”

Fans are seen during the Kontinental Hockey League, Gagarin Cup, KHL 2021/22 between SKA Saint Petersburg and Spartak Moscow at the Ice Sports Palace. (Final score; SKA Saint Petersburg 1:6 Spartak Moscow) SKA Saint Petersburg Vs Spartak Moscow in Saint Petersburg, Russia - 18 Mar 2022,Image: 671784042, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia