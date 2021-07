epa09330748 Visitors take a selfie with the Olympic Rings monument set at an arrival terminal of Tokyo International Airport at Haneda, Japan, 08 July 2021. Japanese government decided on 08 July 2021 to declare the fourth state of emergency for Tokyo, Japan, from 12 July 2021 through 22 August 2021 including the period of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Japan prepare to declare a state of emergency for Tokyo and Okinawa. IOC and Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee will have a five-party talks to set formal decision on spectators for the Summer Games. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA