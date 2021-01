July 21, 2020, Tokyo, Japan: People pose next to the Olympic Rings in front of the Japan Olympic Museum in Shinjuku, Tokyo..Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 were postponed for the first time in history. The Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will now be held on 23rd July 2021 instead of 24 July 2020. (Credit Image: © Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire)