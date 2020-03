epa08287516 (FILE) - Daniele Rugani (R) of Juventus in action against Leverkusen's Kai Havertz (L) during the UEFA Champions League group D soccer match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Juventus FC in Leverkusen, Germany, 11 December 2019 (reissued on 11 March 2020). Juventus FC communicated with an official statement that Daniele Rugani has 'tested positive for Coronavirus-COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic'. The club added that is 'currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including those who have had contact with him'. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL