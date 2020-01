epa08121128 Yokohama FC player Kazuyoshi Miura in action during a soccer match in Yokohama, Japan, 24 November 2019 (issued 12 January 2020). On 11 January 2020, Yokohama FC announced the contract extension of 52-year-old Miura, the world's oldest professional soccer player. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES