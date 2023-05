May 20, 2019 - Patras, Achaia, Greece - New Democracy party supporters seen waving flags during the address..Less than one week before European elections, main opposition New Democracy party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis addresses supporters. Greek political parties have been campaigning hard in recent weeks ahead of the May 26 European Parliament elections and concurrent two-round local government elections. (Credit Image: © Menelaos Michalatos/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire)