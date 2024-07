July 14, 2024 Butler, Pennsylvania, USA: This video screenshot shows former U.S. President Donald Trump being helped off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania of the United States after what sounded like gunshots rang out through the crowd. Video footage showed that Trump was making a speech when popping sounds rang out over the rally. Screams could be heard in the crowd, and Trump was swiftly escorted off the stage by Secret Service agents.. Blood could be seen on the side of his head and his ear. He was quickly escorted into a vehicle, and his motorcade has left the venue. (Credit Image: © Hu Yousong/Xinhua via ZUMA Press)