16 February 2022, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Lubmin: View of pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline. Originally, the pipeline for natural gas from Russia was to go into operation at the end of 2019. The German-Russian gas pipeline plays an important role in the negotiations between Russia and various NATO countries. U.S. President Biden reiterated the cancellation of Nord Stream 2 if Russia invades Ukraine. Photo: Stefan Sauer/dpa,Image: 662970597, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: GERMANY OUT, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia