United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a joint press conference with Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi, following a US-Central Asia (C5+1) Foreign Ministers meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Astana, Kazakhstan, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.,Image: 759233433, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. POOL PHOTO, Model Release: no, Pictured: Antony Blinken