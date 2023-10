An Israeli tank works along the Israel-Gaza border, where the military says it carried out a series of airstrikes after Palestinians launched incendiary balloons into Israel, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. The military said it struck three posts belonging to Hamas, the Islamic militant group that has controlled Gaza since 2007, in the latest violence to roil the territory as Palestinians stage routine protests by the border fence.,Image: 807516824, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required., Model Release: no, Pictured: Benjamin Netanyahu