epa09533230 United Airlines passenger check in for flights at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 19 October 2021. United Airlines parent company, United Airlines Holdings, Inc., reported a less than expected third quarter loss of 1.02 US dollars per share which was lower than analysts predictions of a loss of 1.67 US dollars Revenues are reported at 7.75 billion US dollars. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY